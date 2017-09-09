USD Wins Second Game Over FBS Foe At Bowling Green

Coyotes Win 35-27

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio—South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler accounted for 425 yards and four touchdowns, and the Coyote defense had four sacks and forced three turnovers in pulling off a 35-27 upset of Bowling Green Saturday at Perry Stadium.

It was South Dakota’s second win against a FBS program with the first coming at Minnesota back in 2010. The Coyotes have opened a season with two road wins for the first time since 1957, and are 2-0 for the first time since 2006. USD heads home to host nationally-ranked North Dakota at 2 p.m. Saturday inside the DakotaDome.

Streveler completed 19 of 34 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a game-high 119 yards and three scores. He completed a 99-yard drive on the Coyotes’ opening possession with a 2-yard touchdown run, and added another 2-yard plunge late in the first quarter that gave South Dakota a 21-3 lead.

Defensively, the Coyotes sacked Bowling Green quarterback James Morgan four times and safety Doug Lewis intercepted him in the end zone late in the first half. South Dakota also recovered two fumbles and the offense converted both into touchdowns.

The Coyotes led from start to finish, and answered the bell when things got tight early in the fourth quarter. Bowling Green used a muffed punt to score a touchdown and added a field goal to trim a 19-point deficit to 28-19 with 12:24 remaining. The Coyotes drove 74 yards in eight plays on their next possession and Michael Fredrick ran in from 17 yards away to make it 35-19 with less than 10 minutes to go. Streveler hit tight end Aaron Ramsey on completions of 25 yards and for seven yards on third down to extend the drive, and ran 21 yards on a quarterback run two plays prior to Fredrick’s score.

Morgan completed 21 of 50 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He challenged Coyote cornerbacks Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson with deep balls along the outside for most of the night, but USD won those matchups more often than not. Josh Cleveland carried 10 times for 87 yards for the Falcons, who totaled 161 yards on the ground.

Bowling Green (0-2) got four field goals from Jake Suder, but holding the Falcons to 6 of 19 on third down to force those field goals was the difference for South Dakota. Linebacker Alex Coker was credited with a team-best nine tackles including a sack for the Coyotes.

True freshman wide out Kody Case caught three passes for 130 yards, including a 72-yard bomb in the middle of the first quarter that put USD ahead 14-3. Ramsey and fellow tight end Josh Hale combined for five catches for 87 yards.

Bowling Green cut the deficit to 35-27 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Morgan to Scott Miller, and Teo Redding caught the two-point conversion pass to keep the Falcons alive with 2:04 to go. USD backup quarterback Austin Simmons recovered the ensuing onside kick, which effectively ended the game with Bowling Green out of timeouts.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics