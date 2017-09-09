Xcel Energy Gives Back by Painting Resident’s Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The rain didn’t stop a group of volunteers from helping a Sioux Falls family get their home back in shape.

Around 20 volunteers from Xcel Energy and Habitat for Humanity came together to repaint a home owners house. The project was part of Habitat for Humanity’s Neighborhood Revitalization Project and Xcel Energy’s annual ‘Day of Service’. The annual event is part of Xcel’s efforts to give back to the communities they serve. The company says each year they partner with different organizations and find projects to do to show their appreciation.

“It feels great, you couldn’t ask for a better day and it’s great to get everybody back and seeing the people that are willing to come and participate within the community,” says Xcel Energy Community Relations Manager, Eric Pauli. “To give back to those within their community,”.

The ‘Day of Service’ is the company’s largest annual service event. Volunteers across Minnesota and North Dakota participate in the event as well.