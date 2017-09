Defense Dominate For Coo In Win Over Northern State

Eight Sacks & A Pick Six In 37-7 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jon Anderson era is still unblemished at Sioux Falls after the Cougars crushed Northern State 37-7 last night.

Max Mickey ran for a pair of touchdowns on a career high 217 yards, but the story continues to be the defense. For the second straight week the Coo notched eight sacks and scored a touchdown.

USF visits Mary in Bismarck next Saturday at 1 PM.