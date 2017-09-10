Falcons Soar Past Coyotes Late

Goal In 70th Minute Fells USD At Air Force 2-1

USAF Academy, Colo. — A late goal by Air Force doomed the South Dakota soccer team in a 2-1 loss Sunday at the USAF Academy in Colorado.

After the Falcons scored the first goal of the game in the 42nd minute, the Coyotes answered back just 24 seconds later. Madeline Butterfield broke into open space and received a pass that was broken up by the Air Force goalkeeper, but Butterfield was able to get enough on a pass over to Maddison Sullivan who placed the ball into the back of the net.

Sullivan’s first career goal came from 12 yards out and was a strike into the center of the goal.

The 1-1 game held until the 70th minute as Kaitlyn Cook found the back of the net for the Falcons, which proved to be the game-winner.

South Dakota had several chances on goal including a Taryn LaBree shot in the first half. The sophomore fired a low shot from the right side of the goal to the left side of the net, but Jennifer Hiddink, the Falcons goalkeeper, completely stretched out to make the diving save.

“This game was a significant improvement from Friday,” head coach Mandy Green said. “We had a really good first half where we played smart, battled for everything and created some really good opportunities. The home field advantage Air Force has with the altitude caught up with us in the second half and we just couldn’t overcome it.

“We learned more about ourselves this weekend. We will tweak a few things this week and get ready for another set of tough games next weekend.”

Katlin Ptacek and LaBree each tallied two shots for South Dakota with seven others attempting one shot. Kellee Willer, Maddison Sullivan, Brittney Baker, Ptacek and LaBree all attempted a shot on goal.

Coyotes goalkeeper Coral Suarez tallied eight saves with her counterpart Hiddink stopping five shots. Brooke Rittman led the Falcons with a game-high eight shots, landing five on frame.

South Dakota returns to its home pitch Thursday, hosting Kansas State. Kickoff from First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex is at 4 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics