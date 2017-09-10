Girl Scout Troop 46706 Doing Benefit For Harvey Victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Dakota Horizons Girl Scout troop 46706 is hosting a bake sale to raise money for children affected by Hurricane Harvey.

With a few donations from Hy-Vee and the Apple Orchard, the girls baked up a number of cookies, brownies and other treats to raise money. The troop is also collecting items such as underwear, socks, books, and toys. Along with the bake sale, the girls are learning quite a few things as well.

“It’s good to give back to the community, that’s the best thing about it and they’re actually learning a bit about hurricanes at the same time. They’re also going to get a merit badge out of this as well,” says Melanie Stowe.

The bake sale will continue at the Empire Mall for the next two weekends from 11 to 4. The first weekend of October, members of the troop will head to Texas to deliver the items to an area church.