Missouri Western Stops Sioux Falls

Coo Drop Soccer Match 4-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Ending their non-conference schedule, University of Sioux Falls Soccer dropped a 4-2 decision to Missouri Western State on Sunday afternoon. The Cougars drop to 2-2-0 on the season as they resume Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference competition next week.

Junior Chessa Novotny and sophomore Carley Campbell both scored their first goal of the season for USF. Novotny gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead when she looped her shot over the MSWU goalkeeper off of a pass from Lauren LaFavre. The Girffons responded eight minutes later, tying the game in the 18th minute.

The Cougar defense figured to be tested by Missouri Western’s offense, which averaged more than four goals per game coming into Sunday’s contest, and the Griffons finished with a 22-8 shot advantage over USF in the game, including a 10-5 edge at halftime. Sioux Falls withstood the MWSU attack, in part from USF goalkeeper’s six first-half saves, to remain tied 1-1 at the intermission.

With the wind at their backs, Missouri Western possessed the ball much of the second half and they broke through with a second goal in the 58th minute. Quickly responding, Morgan Lovato earned a free kick after she was fouled near the MWSU end line. She served a ball into the box and Campbell connected on her first career goal to tie the game at 2-2 in the 59th minute.

Missouri Western’s edge in corner kicks paid off in the 79th minute when Madeline Cowell scored directly off the free kick, bending the ball in just in front of the far post. The Griffons added to their lead five minutes later when Cassidy Menke connected on her second goal of the game, bringing the score to 4-2, where it finished five minutes later.

Jackie Montes and Campbell both had two shots with Montes putting two on frame to lead the USF offense. Perkins recorded 10 saves on the day, facing 14 shots on goal.

The Cougars continue their three-game home stand when they host MSU Moorhead and Northern State on Sept. 16 and 17, respectively.