Practice Makes For Perfect Trick Play For Vinatieri & Jacks

Kicker Named MVFC Player of the Week After 31-27 Win At Montana State

BOZEMAN, MT — Practice made perfect and helped SDSU survived a 31-27 thriller at Montana State on Saturday night.

Taryn Christion passed for 267 yards and ran for 55 yards and a pair of scores. Despite holding a pair of 17 point leads Montana State had pulled within three in the fourth when John Stiegelmeier rolled the dice, calling a fake field goal that turned into a 31 yard touchdown run for kicker Chase Vinatieri.

It ended up being the difference in the game and helping the sophomore kicker, who had also booted a career-long 47-yard field goal, win Missouri Valley Special Teams Player of the Week.

SDSU hosts Drake next Saturday at 6 PM.