Sioux Falls Marathon Sees Record Attendance Numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Runners took over the streets in Sioux Falls Sunday for the 8th annual Sioux Falls Marathon.

The race was a big one. More than 3,000 runners participated in either the full marathon, half marathon, or a 5K that is benefiting the Sanford Children’s Miracle Network.

Due to the high numbers, organizers had to shut down registration early. Usually, people can still register the day before at the exposition, but that was not the case this year.

“We have 6 countries represented, 40 states, 650 odd cities from around the world here in Sioux Falls,” says Bryan Miller, the Sioux Falls Sports Authority Executive Director. “It’s not just a Sioux Falls, not just a South Dakota thing. It’s a pretty cool thing to see.”

Volunteers made the event possible. There were more than one thousand people handing out water at the 26 different water stops, and manning 180 intersections.

This is the first year runners started and ended in the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Organizers hope the event will grow to 5,000 runners in the next few years.