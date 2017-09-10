Streveler Honored Nationally After Win At Bowling Green

Led USD To 35-27 Victory & 2-0 Start

BOWLING GREEN, OH — We knew coming into the season that the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team would be a contender for the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.

It might be time to add the South Dakota Coyotes into the mix as well after yesterday’s impressive road win at FBS Bowling Green.

USD’s 35-27 victory goes right along side their 2010 win at Minnesota as one of the biggest in program history, though this one might be more important because the Coyotes weren’t playoff eligible back then and wins over FBS teams tend to carry more weight come FCS playoff selection time.

Chris Streveler led the way with 119 yards and three rushing touchdowns to go with 306 passing yards and a TD toss. For the second straight week he has been named Missouri Valley Offensive Player of the Week and has also been named the College Sports Madness National Player of the Week.

The Coyotes play their home opener next Saturday at 2 PM against North Dakota.