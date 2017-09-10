W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds: A Finalist in Grinnell Mutual Grant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is asking for the public’s help in being selected as a winner of the Grinnell Mutual grant.

The fairground was named one of 15 finalists for the grant. The winner with the highest number of votes would receive $3,000. Others coming in second, third and so forth will each receive a $1,000 grant. Fairground officials say they would use the grant money to upgrade the lighting in the arts center. Voting is open from now to September 20, the public can vote once per day on the Grinnell Mutual Facebook page:https://www.grinnellmutual.com/promotions/fairground-facelift-promotion/fairground-facelift-entry-form