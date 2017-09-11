Suspect Arrested For Robbing Three Sioux Falls Casinos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for robbing three Sioux Falls casinos.

27-year-old Angel Provincial is charged with 1st degree robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia as well as possession of a firearm by a former drug offender.

Police say Provincial was arrested on Friday night at the east side Walmart after police received a tip. They found him with two other people in a vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Provincial robbed the Crown Casino near 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue early Wednesday morning. They say he pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money before firing a round into the ceiling.

They believe he also robbed Deuces Casino and the Rice Street Casino at gunpoint on Saturday and Sunday of last week.