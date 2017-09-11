DCI Investigating Excessive Force Allegations Against SDSU Officer

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota DCI is investigating allegations of excessive force by a University police officer over the weekend on SDSU’s campus.

Mother Melissa Mentele shared multiple photos through Facebook of her daughter’s injuries yesterday, alleging a University officer used excessive force against her daughter. Mentele’s two daughters, who were on campus last Saturday, do not attend the university.

Mike Lockrem, the Director of University Marketing & Communications AT SDSU, says the University considers the incident a personnel issue And haven’t revealed any details on the incident.