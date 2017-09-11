DCI Investigating Excessive Force Allegations Against SDSU Officer

KDLT Newsroom
Share This:

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota DCI is investigating allegations of excessive force by a University police officer over the weekend on SDSU’s campus.

Mother Melissa Mentele shared multiple photos through Facebook of her daughter’s injuries yesterday, alleging a University officer used excessive force against her daughter. Mentele’s two daughters, who were on campus last Saturday, do not attend the university.

Mike Lockrem, the Director of University Marketing & Communications AT SDSU, says the University considers the incident a personnel issue And haven’t revealed any details on the incident.

 

Related Post

Police Arrest Man For Damaging Sculpture In Downto...
Police Investigate Possible DUI Crash
Mom Speaks Out After Daycare Provider Charged With...
Police Seize Over $38,000 In Drug Bust, 3 Arrested

You Might Also Like