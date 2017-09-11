“Garth Brooks Week” Kicks Off in Sioux Falls

Concerts could have economic impact upwards of $37M

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s a week country music fans have been waiting for.

Monday officially kicks off “Garth Brooks Week” in Sioux Falls.

The mega star is bringing his world tour to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the city is pulling out all the stops to welcome him.

“It’s nice to finally say ‘Its Garth Brooks Week’ in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” said Chris Semrau, with the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Denny is decking the halls in preparation for Garth.

“It’s an unprecedented opportunity. Not only do we have the opportunity to host one of the most iconic entertainers of all time but we have a chance to do it nine times,” said Semrau.

As the venue prepares to wow Garth and his crew for two straight weekends, city officials hope those in Sioux Falls will do the same for the people coming to see him.

“We believe that 6 out of every ten people that are purchasing tickets for the show are from out of town,” said Mayor Mike Huether.

Mayor Huether is asking businesses roll out the red carpet and welcome in those out-of-town dollars.

“If you’ve got a marquee, if you’ve got a window, please do your best to welcome all these guests to our great city,” he said.

The Mayor says these concerts come at a time when the city is struggling to generate sales tax revenue and the shows – along with all the spending that come with them – could provide a healthful boost.

“We were doing a little calculating, even if one-third stay overnight, that alone is $12.3 million in economic impact in direct spending,” said Teri Schmidt, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It’s estimated the “rollover effect” of that spending could add up to three times that amount.

“That puts the economic impact of the garth brooks concert at $37 million,” said Schmidt.

FROM THE DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER:

A free shuttle service will run between the PREMIER Center and the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The north parking lot along Madison Street will be the location of the pick-up and drop-offs before and after each concert.

Shuttles will start running at 4 p.m. on days with one show, and at 1 p.m. on days with two shows, and will run until after the evening concert ends.

Additionally, food trucks and shuttle service are available at the 8th & Railroad Center parking lot for both shows on the two Saturday concert days, Sept. 16 and 23. The Lunch Box food truck will operate at that location from noon to midnight Saturday. The Tasty Trolley runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Swamp Daddy’s runs from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Shuttle service will run at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. from the parking lot there, as well as at approximately 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and approximately 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Shuttle capacity is about 14 people, so plan accordingly.

“Pre-Parties will be held starting at 4pm each weekend day, a chance for anyone to come out for some fun, music, food and beverage, whether you have a ticket to see Garth or not,” Semrau says. “For those who are coming to see Garth, this is a great opportunity to get out here early, get a good parking spot, and beat the rush.”

Tim Montana and The Shrednecks will be perform a free set at the Saturday, September 16, pre-party. The country rockers recently wrapped up a springtime run supporting their fellow bearded rock compatriots ZZ Top – with a few headlining gigs of their own along the way for good measure. Featured as one of Rolling Stone’s Best New Country Artist You Need To Know, the band spent most of the summer in the studio recording new material.