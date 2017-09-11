Group Looks To Build City’s First Concrete Skate Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Right now, there are two skate parks within the city of Sioux Falls; Drake Springs Park and Kuehn Park. But a group of skate boarders are looking to build a third, saying the two aren’t meeting the demands of those traveling on wheels.

“The existing parks in Sioux Falls were maybe afterthoughts,” says Jeff Zueger.

Growing up on a board in Watertown, Zueger knows what it’s like to have to be creative.

“We built a half-pipe in our backyard and we skated, my brother and I, on that quite a bit,” he says.

But he doesn’t want the same for all kids.

“Skateboarders get a bad rap as an overall group, and I think the biggest part of that is they’ve never had a place to go,” says Zueger.

That’s why he and Walter Portz created the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association. The two want to build a new skate park under the 11th street overpass.

“Under bridges are very unused space,” says Portz. “They also happen to provide shelter, so it typically lends itself to a smart design.”

The outdoor facility would be the first concrete park in Sioux Falls.

“A concrete park really allows a lot of versatility in the terrain,” says Portz. “You can have bowls, you can have quarter pipes, half pipes, extensions, snake runs, small transitions, and bigger transitions for people who want more advanced stuff. It allows a skater to grow.”

The current skate parks are made of wood and metal.

“They’re made out of material that require a lot of maintenance,” says Portz. “The City has tried to keep up with it, but I don’t think we’ve ever invested enough in the infrastructure to really get it right.”

Right now, Drake Springs is temporarily closed for maintenance.

“We’re grinding some of loose paint off of the ramps themselves, and then we’re reapplying new texture paint that will go back on the ramps.” says Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Don Kearney.

Kearney says the City has plans in the future to transform Drake Springs into a concrete park already, but there’s one problem; money.

“We’ve not identified it as a priority among the other capital projects within our parks system,” he says. “With the softening sales tax revenues, we really have to be prudent with how we use our tax payer dollars.”

That’s why the skate park association is ready to grind. They’re beginning to look at different ways to raise at least $500,000, or half of that, if the city is able to partner and match their funds.

“Doing a mixture of the two, to me, that would be ideal,” says Portz.

“We would have to have property to build that, and we certainly do at Nelson Park where Drake Springs is located,” says Kearney. “The other option is if there is another location, obviously it would have to be further vetted, we’d have to identify a cost estimate, what is the timing of all the improvements and our ability to participate in all of that. So there are a lot of questions that go into deciding when and where improvements are made,” says Kearney.

Questions area skaters are ready to hear the answers to.

“There’s been a lot of pent up frustration for years, and I’m not saying anyone is at fault, but there is just a really huge demand for a park like this,” says Zueger.

The Sioux Falls Skatepark Association is holding a meeting Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Blu Photography building near 8th and Railroad. Community members are welcome to share what they’d like to see in a new park, as well as discuss fundraising efforts.