SDSU’s Vinatieri National Specialist Of The Week

Wins STATS FCS Award After Big Game In Bozeman

ST. LOUIS, MO – South Dakota State University’s Chase Vinatieri was honored Sunday as Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in the Jackrabbits’ 31-27 road win at Montana State on Sept. 9. A day later, the Jackrabbit kicker was named STATS FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week.

A sophomore from Sioux Falls, Vinatieri booted a career-long 47-yard field goal and scored what proved to be the decisive touchdown on a fake field goal to lift the fourth-ranked Jackrabbits to the victory. Vinatieri’s field goal gave SDSU an early 10-0 lead, and he lined up for what would be another career long of 48 yards late in the game. Instead, Vinatieri took a pitch from holder Brady Hale and rolled around right end for a 31-yard touchdown run with 4:26 left. He also made all four of his extra-point tries for a total of 13 points and recorded touchbacks on five of his six kickoffs to limit the Montana State return game.

The fourth-ranked Jackrabbits host Drake in the 51st Annual Beef Bowl on Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.