Police: Man Arrested On Rape Charges After Sexually Assaulting Teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police arrested 39-year-old David Counts on rape charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Police say the victim and her relatives came to Sioux Falls to visit their mother’s friend on Saturday. She was babysitting at a house near 5th Street and North Menlo Avenue while the adults went out drinking.

Sometime between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Counts went into the victim’s room and said he wanted to show her something. They went into the garage and Counts started forcing the victim to drink beer against her will. This is when police say he started groping the victim and sexually assaulting her.

The victim was able to get away and contact an out-of-state friend through a social media app. The victim’s friend then contacted police.

Police arrested Counts on 2nd degree rape, 4th degree rape, unwanted sexual contact, furnish alcoholic beverage to a person under 18, and contributing to delinquency of a minor.