Streveler Finds A Football Home At USD

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

VERMILLION, S.D. — Most quarterbacks run from hitting.

“To this day still my favorite part of football is the contact. It definitely applied and still applies now.” USD Senior QB Chris Streveler says.

Chris Streveler runs to it because he likes it.

“He’s certainly one of the more physical quarterbacks I’ve ever had.” USD Head Football Coach Bob Nielson Says.

“I mean we follow him, we look up to him. A whole lot of leadership. He’s a great leader.” USD Junior RB Mike Fredrick says.

That’s come from learning how to take hits on and off the field.

Streveler’s career began at Minnesota. Though he showed promise in several games, Chris never could grab the starters role full time, but never complained.

“Mitch Leidner was ahead of me and that’s just the way it was. I wasn’t the type of backup to ask questions or create contraversy after the game I started and my biggest thing while I was there was I’m just going to do whatever I can to help the team win in any way it was and I left there on good terms. I was just ready to move on to the next chapter.” Streveler says.

He transferred into a similar situation at USD.

“I wasn’t asking to be guaranteed anything, I just wanted an opportunity to compete and I was given that here.” Streveler says.

And Chris established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley, running for more than 800 yards, passing for more than 1900 and accounting for 31 touchdowns.

Nielson:”What I really think he’s improved upon in the last year since last fall is he’s become a more complete quarterback and able to recognize coverage and distribute the football better in the passing game…”

:”Since his first day on campus you just know he’s different…he’s a different breed of guy and he’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win.” USD Senior WR Brandt Van Roekel says.

And now Streveler is seen as the leader of a Coyote team with playoff plans.

“It wasn’t something like I’ve fulfilled everything where I wanted to make big numbers…Winning is the most important thing to me.” Streveler says.

Something he’s ready to take on.