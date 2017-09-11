South Dakota Takes Part In Race For The Cure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- As South Dakota ranks second among states with the highest number of breast cancer diagnoses, a local race is raising money to find a cure.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Series will be making a stop in South Dakota on Sunday, September 24. Registration begins at 7 a.m at Falls Park in Sioux Falls. Runners and walkers can participate as individuals or as a team.

According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, one in every eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. In South Dakota, 14 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every single week. Linda Eidem with Susan G. Komen says this race means a lot to her because many of her loved ones have battled breast cancer.

“This is a race to come out and celebrate those survivors, and also in memory of those who’ve passed away from breast cancer,” Eidem says.

Sammons Financial Group is a major sponsor for the Race for the Cure South Dakota. Maurine Ulmer with Sammons says she also has a personal connection to this cause. Both of Ulmer’s grandmothers had breast cancer, one of which lost her battle.

To take part in the Race for the Cure South Dakota, click here.