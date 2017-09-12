$1 Million Bond In Assault And Kidnapping Case

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – Bond is set at $1 million for a man accused of kidnapping, assaulting and burglarizing a woman in Custer County.

Authorities say Harry Evans was armed with a gun and a knife when he broke into the house of an acquaintance Wednesday night, sexually assaulted her and kidnapped her.

The 59-year-old Pringle man appeared in court Monday. He’s charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, first-degree burglary, aggravated assault, stalking and violating a protection order.

Officials say Evans bound the woman with tape, wrapped her in a blanket and drove away with her. A complaint says Evans later brought the woman home and left.