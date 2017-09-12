Preview Of Real Estate Luxury With Fall Parade Of Homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Whether you’re looking to buy a new home or remodel your own, the Fall Parade of Homes is giving the public a free opportunity to view the finest homes in the Sioux Empire.

From September 16-17 and 23-24, over 60 newly constructed homes throughout Sioux Falls, Brandon and Tea will show off the latest decorating trends, architectural design and new neighborhoods.

Tickets are not required for the event, which runs from 1-5 p.m. each day. To plan your tour, free copies of Home Ideas magazine are available at all Hy-Vee locations in Sioux Falls. You can also download a list of homes and maps here.

For more information on events put on by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire, click here. For more on the Fall Parade of Homes, watch the video above.