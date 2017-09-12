Boyfriend Of Slain Fargo Woman Awarded Custody Of Child

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – The boyfriend of slain Fargo woman Savanna Greywind has been granted custody of the couple’s infant daughter.

Ashton Matheny says after a closed court hearing Tuesday that the proceedings were emotional and he was excited about the judge’s decision. He said he looks forward to sharing her life with Greywind’s parents. The family issued a statement say they are “enjoying a wonderful shared relationship” caring for the child.

Greywind’s body was found in the Red River, a few days after her newborn child was found in the apartment of two people charged in the case. Matheny said DNA tests last week confirmed that he and Greywind were parents of the child.

Brooke Crews and her boyfriend William Hoehn are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping.