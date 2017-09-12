C-Span Cities Tour Finds Great Local Stops

Production crew makes its way through South Dakota
Carleen Wild
“We have been blown away, not just by the stories we’re covering and the people that we’ve met, but also your beautiful landscape,” Ashley Hill, a producer from the C-Span Cities Tour, told KDLT when we caught up with them between interviews this past week. The crew was in South Dakota to film a series of interviews for an upcoming series on people and places throughout the state. The show airs the weekend of November 4-5, 2017.

 

