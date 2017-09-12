Family Of Australian Woman Killed By Minneapolis Police Seeks Justice

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The fiancé of an Australian woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in July says he wants justice.

Don Damond released a statement Tuesday, shortly after state investigators announced they have finished investigating the death of Justine Damond and have forwarded the case to prosecutors for possible charges.

Officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed the 40-year-old woman July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has said he expects to decide on charges before the end of the year.

Justine Damond was engaged to be married and had already started using her fiance’s last name. Don Damond said Tuesday that “the wait continues for Justine’s family and me.” He says the family hopes that Freeman will “act swiftly to review the findings and determine charges.”