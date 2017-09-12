Former Hartford Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A former special education teacher at Hartford’s West Central High School pleads guilty to felony charges stemming from a sexual relationship with a student.

30-year-old Kari Boll pled guilty to fourth degree rape and sexual contact with a child under 16. Boll was arrested last August after a mandatory reporter told police that she had been sexually involved with a then-15-year-old student.

Authorities say the involvement began in May 2016 and lasted for several months. Authorities say Boll had a tutoring relationship with the student who also worked on her farm in Hartford.

Both the student and Boll admitted to having a consensual sexual relationship. A judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation report and a psycho-sexual evaluation.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.