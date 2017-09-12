Black Rhino Calf Celebrates First Birthday At Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Great Plains Zoo celebrated a very special birthday today.

The Zoo’s Eastern Black Rhino calf named Komati celebrated his first birthday today. Visitors enjoyed free cupcakes while Komati chowed down on a special rhino birthday cake. Weighing in at 100 pounds after birth, Komati is the third rhino calf to be born in Sioux Falls.

With the calf and his parents, the Great Plains Zoo houses three of only 58 Eastern Black Rhinos in North America.