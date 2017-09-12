Man Accused Of Killing Wife Accepts Plea Deal, Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls man accused of stabbing his wife to death won’t be tried for murder.

According to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office, Irving Jumping Eagle has pleaded guilty to 1st degree manslaughter. In exchange for the plea the murder charges against him will be dropped.

Authorities say he stabbed his wife Alisha Jumping Eagle in the head and chest back in April after they got in a fight at their apartment.

Jumping Eagle’s sentencing date has not been set yet, he faces up to life in prison.