OG and SF Christian Roll to Home Sweeps in VB

Ellie Voss and her Sioux Falls Christian Chargers are ranked 2nd in the latest Class “A” volleyball poll. They showed why Tuesday night with a straight set win over McCook Central/Montrose. And the O’Gorman Knights were also straight set winners over Yankton behind Emma Ronsiek’s 14 kills and Courtney Baruth who led the block party with 6.