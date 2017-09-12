16-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Fatal Bakker Park Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Lincoln County Grand Jury has indicted a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting at Bakker Park in Sioux Falls that killed a 17-year-old.

The Grand Jury indicted 16-year-old Jaden Carmel on Tuesday for Aiding and Abetting Murder First Degree, Aiding and Abetting Robbery First Degree, and Aiding and Abetting Aggravated Assault. Following the indictment a warrant was issued for Jaden Carmel with a $500,000 cash only bond.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Carmel in Sioux Falls without incident. The charges against Carmel were filed in adult court.

Earlier in the homicide investigation, Dylan Holler, an 18 year old Sioux Falls resident, was arrested for Murder First Degree, Robbery First Degree, and Aggravated Assault.