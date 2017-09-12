Premier Center Announces Garth Brooks Themed Menu Items

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Denny Sanford Premier Center announced Tuesday, that the food and beverage mangers, Spectra Food Services and Hospitality, is releasing Garth Brooks themed menu items for his upcoming concerts.

Also announced are pre-parties that will be held in the Sioux Falls Arena at 4 p.m. each concert day. The parties are free and open to the public and the Premier Center is encouraging concert goers to arrive early and spend time in the pre-parties to find good parking spots and avoid the rush.

“The record-setting concerts are sure to bring a unique experience of jaw dropping entertainment,” says Chad Stoner, General Manager of Spectra Food Services. “We’ll be introducing deliciously fun, fresh foods and ice cold signature drinks that tie perfectly to the Garth Brooks concert experience.”

Spectra will be serving beverages in Garth Brooks souvenir cups, commemorating the record-setting set of concerts.

Brooks, along with his wife Trisha Yearwood, are set to perform nine concerts in six days over two weekends at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Approximately 60-percent of concert goers are coming from outside of Sioux Falls, making this the largest concert event in Sioux Falls history.

GARTH BROOKS MENU ITEMS