Police: Robbery Suspect Charged In Two Other Robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have officially charged a casino robbery suspect with two more counts of 1st degree robbery. The charges stem from robberies at the Deuces Casino on North West Avenue on Sept. 2nd, Rice Street Casino on East Rice Street on Sept. 3rd, and the Crown Casino at 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue on Sept. 6th.

The warrant for Angel Provincial was issued on Monday for two counts of 1st degree robbery with a $75,000 cash only bond. Provincial was arrested on Sept. 8th without incident thanks to a tip made to police. He was originally arrested on a warrant for one count of 1st degree robbery and aggravated assault with a $50,000 cash only bond.

Provincial now faces three counts of 1st degree robbery. Provincial made an appearance in court on Monday for his charges stemming from the Crown Casino robbery. It is unknown at this time when he will make another appearance for his additional charges.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for robbing three Sioux Falls casinos.

27-year-old Angel Provincial is charged with 1st degree robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia as well as possession of a firearm by a former drug offender.

Police say Provincial was arrested on Friday night at the east side Walmart after police received a tip. They found him with two other people in a vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Provincial robbed the Crown Casino near 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue early Wednesday morning. They say he pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money before firing a round into the ceiling.

They believe he also robbed Deuces Casino and the Rice Street Casino at gunpoint on Saturday and Sunday of last week.