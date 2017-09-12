Scoreboard Tuesday, September 12th
MLB
Twins 16, San Diego 0 *7 HR’s
Boys City Golf
2nd Round @ Elmwood
595-O’Gorman
607-Roosevelt
608-Washington
620-Lincoln
142-Grevlos (WHS)
149-Hammer (OG)
Men’s Golf
Washington St. Invite
819-Washington State
820-Boise State
831-Long Beach State
840-South Dakota
202-Tommy Vining (USD) -11, 2nd place
Women’s Golf
Payne Stewart Memorial
874-Memphis
888-Murray State
896-UTEP
922-SDSU (8th)
224-Laidlaw (SDSU) 11th
225-Sydney Bormann (SDSU) 15th
Girls Softball
O’Gorman 4, Lincoln 3
Lincoln 11, O’Gorman 10
Girls Tennis
O’Gorman 7, STM 2
O’Gorman 9, Brookings 0
O’Gorman 9, Roncalli 0
Boys Soccer
O’Gorman 1, Washington 0
Aberdeen 2, Brookings 0
Girls Soccer
O’Gorman 0, Washington 0
Aberdeen 5, Brookings 1
Yankton 2, Roosevelt 1
Brandon Valley 3, Harrisburg 0
West Central 10, Dakota Valley 0
Women’s Soccer
Presentation 4, D.W.U. 1
Men’s Soccer
D.W.U. 4, Presentation 2
Women’s Volleyball
D.W.U. 3, Dakota State 1
Northwestern 3, Dordt 1
Presentation 3, Dickinson State 0
Girls Volleyball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Scotland, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18
Arlington def. Milbank Area, 25-18, 25-8, 25-13
Belle Fourche def. Broadus, Mont., 25-17, 25-15, 25-18
Beresford def. Tri-Valley, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23
Bison def. Newell, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20
Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-9, 25-21, 25-22
Clark/Willow Lake def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
Custer def. Douglas, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Dakota Valley def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-6, 25-15, 25-14
Dell Rapids def. Canton, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-11
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Flandreau Indian, 25-7, 25-14, 25-7
Deubrook def. Waubay/Summit, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 17-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18
Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15
Flandreau def. Garretson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Freeman def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 17-15
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 25-16
Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-23, 25-19, 25-12
Great Plains Lutheran def. Estelline, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Groton Area def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-9, 25-12, 25-17
Hanson def. Canistota, 25-23, 25-11, 25-12
Harding County def. Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., 27-25, 25-19, 26-24
Harrisburg def. Huron, 24-26, 26-24, 25-22, 27-25
Hendricks, Minn. def. Colman-Egan, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23
Herreid/Selby Area def. Faith, 25-16, 25-10, 25-7
Jones County def. White River, 25-10, 25-8, 15-25, 18-25, 25-10
Kimball/White Lake def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-16, 22-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-10
Langford def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-10, 25-18, 25-14
Lemmon def. Mott-Regent, N.D., 25-7, 25-17, 25-14
Madison def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17
Mitchell def. Pierre, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23
North Border def. McIntosh, 25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 25-13, 16-14
Northwestern def. Miller, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse, 26-24, 25-7, 25-18
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-9
Parkston def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-18, 26-28, 25-18, 27-25
Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-9, 25-23, 25-21
Rapid City Christian def. Dupree, 25-5, 25-22, 25-14
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-6, 25-8, 25-4
Sioux Falls Christian def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-12, 25-16, 25-10
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings 25-18, 15-25, 25-17, 26-24
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23
Sioux Valley def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-10, 25-4
Sully Buttes def. Edmunds Central, 25-8, 25-11, 25-14
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Crow Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20
Tea Area def. Parker, 25-16, 11-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-13
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Deuel, 16-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16
Wagner def. Avon, 19-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20
Warner def. Ipswich, 25-7, 25-13, 25-9
Watertown def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. def. Sisseton, 15-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-11
Wilmot def. Webster, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14
Winner def. Lyman, 25-7, 25-13, 25-12
Wolsey-Wessington def. Mitchell Christian, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18