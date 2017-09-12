South Dakota Corn, Soybean Maturity Continue To Lag

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Corn and soybean maturity continues to lag in South Dakota.

The weekly crop report from the federal government says South Dakota’s corn and soybeans are maturing at a pace behind last year’s and the five-year average.

Corn denting was 60 percent, well behind 80 percent at this time last year and the average of 78 percent. Corn maturity was 4 percent, compared with 17 percent last year and a 21-percent average.

Soybeans dropping leaves was 26 percent, behind 42 percent last year and the average of 44 percent.

Silage cutting and late-season haying continued under mostly dry conditions. Farmers began seeding winter wheat in parts of South Dakota.

Temperatures were seasonally cool early in the week, with light frost reported in low-lying areas of the southwestern part of the state.