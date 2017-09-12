Sioux Empire United Way Aims To Raise $10M For Mental Health Initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Nearly 80 percent of local children in need of mental health services won’t receive them. That’s why the Sioux Empire United Way is dedicating their yearly initiative to providing local kids with access to mental health care.

This morning the United Way announced their goal to raise over $10 million to fund their program called “Path,” which stands for Providing Access to Healing.

Bob Thimjon, the Campaign Division Chair of the United Way, says that while this is a big undertaking, the generosity of local businesses puts their goal within reach.

“How competitive businesses can roll up their sleeves and work side by side for the greater good, this is a Sioux Falls attribute and it’s something that makes Sioux Falls really special,” said Thimjon.

Last year, 700 local businesses donated. The Sioux Empire United Way says all donations they receive will benefit people in Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha and Turner counties.