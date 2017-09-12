US Warns China, Russia To Comply On NKorea Sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is warning that the U.S. will punish companies in China and Russia that don’t comply with restrictions in the new international sanctions on North Korea.

State Department and Treasury Department officials are testifying to the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the pressure campaign against North Korea’s weapons development.

Tuesday’s hearing comes a day after the U.N. Security Council imposed its latest sanctions over what North Korea says was a hydrogen bomb test. The council banned North Korean textile exports and capped its imports of crude oil.

Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea credited China and Russia’s support of the U.N. resolution but says both countries “must do much more” to implement and enforce the sanctions.