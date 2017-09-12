“That Was the Worst Day of My Life”

KDLT's Rebecca David and her father share their unique perspective on 9/11

Born in a refugee camp in Uganda, Rebecca David, a reporter with KDLT, never knew her father. He had left the family three months before her birth to try and find a way out of the camp, and their civil war-torn home country of South Sudan. His dream for them all was refuge in the United States. But the week she, her mother, and brother were scheduled to fly to the United States to be reunited, the Twin Towers were struck along with the other attacks on our nation. Rebecca and her father recall the emotions of being told their trip was indefinitely on hold, and never knowing when they might actually see each other again.