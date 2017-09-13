1 Dead, 3 Injured In Washington School Shooting South Of Spokane

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) – Officials say one person was killed and at least three others were shot when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Washington state.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters that one person died in the shooting Wednesday morning at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.

Three of the injured were taken to a hospital.

The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody.

