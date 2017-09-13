4th Largest Ice Fishing Show Coming To Sioux Falls Arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – While we are still enjoying that late-summer heat, tourism officials have their eyes set on an entirely different season and the activities that go along with it.

It was announced today the 9th annual Dakota Angler’s Ice institute will take over the Sioux Falls arena this year. The institute features the latest and greatest in the ice fishing world, as well as seminars by notable ice fishers. The institute has grown to be the fourth largest ice fishing show in the nation.

James Hagen, the South Dakota Secretary of Tourism, says it will help promote South Dakota as a year-round destination

“Whether you’re ice fishing on the Eastern half of the state or snow shoeing or cross country skiing which we have multiple opportunities, or you’re out in the Black Hills and you’re skiing and doing all those things, we really are a year round destination so its incumbent upon us as a department to continue to educate our visitors that you can come anytime to South Dakota and have an amazing time,” said Hagen.

The event takes place from November 10th to the 12th and it costs $5.