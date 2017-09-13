Most Common Back-to-School Illnesses

This time of year, the kids are bound to get sick and here's why ...

The common cold, strep throat, gastrointestinal issues – there are some common back-to-school bugs pediatricians see this time every year. Dr. Laura Whittington of Sanford Health sits down with KDLT between appointments to talk about what she’s seeing already this fall, what’s worth a trip into the doctor to get checked out, and her best piece of advice to keep everyone in the family healthy any time of year.