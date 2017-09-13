Court Documents: Casino Robbery Suspects Planned To Use Money To Buy Meth To Sell In SD

Second Suspect Arrested Tuesday In Connection To 3 Sioux Falls Casino Robberies

Police have arrested a second person in connection to a string of robberies at Sioux Falls Casinos last week. Along with 27-year-old Angel Provincial, 39-year-old Eddy Freddy Lopez of Luverne, Minn. has also been charged with three counts of 1st degree robbery.

Police say they first ran into Lopez on Sept. 6, minutes after the Crown Casino was robbed.

“As an officer was responding to that robbery, he saw a car that was right in that area leaving,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

According to court documents, the officer stopped the vehicle Lopez was driving because his description was similar to the suspects’. The car also had a broken brake light.

Clemens said, “Initially, they weren’t sure if he had anything to do with the robbery or not. One of the officers noticed a 9 millimeter round that was inside the car.”

Police say the round was made by the same company as the shell casing left at the scene of the robbery. According to court documents, police got a warrant to search Lopez’s phone. They found Facebook messages between him and Provincial (on the left), who’s accused of holding up the Crown, Deuces and Rice Street Casino at gunpoint.

Clemens said, “What we learned is that he had worked with Provincial to plan these robberies out, and in a couple of instances, he drove Provincial to the robberies.”

Court documents say Provincial told police that Lopez was the one who came up with the plan. They were robbing casinos to raise money to buy meth from California to sell in South Dakota. Provincial also said that it was Lopez’s handgun that he used to hold up the casinos and Provincial gave the money to Lopez.

When police arrested Provincial last week they also found a 9 millimeter handgun. Police couldn’t say whether it was the one used in the robberies or if it matched the round in Lopez’s car.

“I think most of the time, we’ll probably catch the robber, and whether or not there’s someone else involved is it’s kind of hit and miss,” said Clemens.

Lopez is being held in jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He is expected to appear in court for the first time Thursday afternoon.