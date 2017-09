Dakota Style Chips Return to Stores

On a post on Facebook, Dakota Style has announced limited flavors of their kettle potato chips will be returning to store shelves.

Original, Honey Mustard, Mesquite BBQ and Jalapeno will be available in 2.25 oz bags.

The company says additional flavors and sizes will be offered at a later date, as well as the option to purchase online.

The company suffered a major loss when their Clark-based chip production plant burned down in February 2016.