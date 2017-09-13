Driver Ejected, Killed In Rollover Crash On Lake Traverse Reservation

DAY COUNTY, S.D. – A 27-year-old driver, not wearing a seat belt, was killed in a car crash Wednesday morning in northeastern South Dakota.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2008 Mercury Sable was eastbound on 132nd Street near 448th Avenue about six miles east of Grenville on the Lake Traverse Reservation around 7:15 a.m. The driver, a 27-year-old man whose name has not been released, lost control of the car, went into the ditch and flipped several times. The man was thrown from the car and he died at the scene. He was the only person involved in the wreck. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.