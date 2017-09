DWU Overpowered by Unbeaten Briar Cliff

MITCHELL… The Dakota Wesleyan volleyball team came into Wednesday night’s match with an 11-4 record and lots of confidence. But Briar Cliff brought a perfect record to the Corn Palace and after a straight set win improved to 10-0. Courtney Schafer led the Chargers with 15 kills and Emily Sanburg had 11. Yankton sophomore Becky Frick led the way for the Tigers with 7 kills and Chelsey Heeg had 6.