Grevlos Leads Boys City Golf

The O’Gorman Knights have the team lead after 2 rounds of the boys city golf tournament, but all 4 Sioux Falls schools are within 25 shots of each other. As for the individual competition, it isn’t close. Washington’s Will Grevlos fired his 2nd straight 71 Tuesday at Elmwood and has a 7-shot lead after 36 holes over O’Gorman’s Bryce Hammer. OG’s Michael Statz tied Grevlos for the low round of the day with a 71.