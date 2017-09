Jenn Jacobs Likes her Augie Volleyball Team

Augustana has a brand new volleyball coach this year. And so far the transition has been seamless under Jenn Jacobs. The Vikes are off to a good start and face top-ranked SMSU Thursday night at the Elmen Center. Senior leadership and athletic ability have been the keys to success so far for the first-year head coach.