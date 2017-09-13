One Killed, Two Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash South Of Arlington

ARLINGTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one person was killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash that injured two others.

Names of the three males involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

A 2005 Pontiac G6 was northbound on U.S. Highway 81 approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 South of Arlington. The vehicle did not stop at the intersection’s stop sign and collided with a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup which was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14.

The driver of the Pontiac G6 was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver and passenger of the pickup were wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries.