Second Person Arrested In Connection With Recent Casino Robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have arrested a second person in connection with the recent string of casino robberies in Sioux Falls.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday for 39-year-old Eddy Lopez of Luverne Minnesota. An officer responding to the Crown Casino robbery on Sept. 6th originally made a traffic stop on Lopez after seeing him pull away from the scene.

Police say they found a 9mm round in Lopez’s vehicle. That round would later be determined to have the same manufacturer number as the round Provincial fired inside the casino. During the investigation police say detectives determined that Lopez transported and planned the Deuces Casino, East Rice Street Casino, and the Crown Casino robberies with Angel Provincial.

Lopez faces 3 counts of 1st degree robbery with a $100,000 cash bond.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have officially charged a casino robbery suspect with two more counts of 1st degree robbery. The charges stem from robberies at the Deuces Casino on North West Avenue on Sept. 2nd, Rice Street Casino on East Rice Street on Sept. 3rd, and the Crown Casino at 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue on Sept. 6th.

The warrant for Angel Provincial was issued on Monday for two counts of 1st degree robbery with a $75,000 cash only bond. Provincial was arrested on Sept. 8th without incident thanks to a tip made to police. He was originally arrested on a warrant for one count of 1st degree robbery and aggravated assault with a $50,000 cash only bond.

Provincial now faces three counts of 1st degree robbery. Provincial made an appearance in court on Monday for his charges stemming from the Crown Casino robbery. It is unknown at this time when he will make another appearance for his additional charges.