SF Downtown Skatepark Assoc. Meets To Discuss Concrete Skate Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As we first reported on Monday, a Sioux Falls group is aiming to build a concrete skate park in downtown Sioux Falls.

The city currently has two skate parks, however, the Sioux Falls Downtown Skatepark Association says the problem with them is that they are both made out of wood and metal. They say concrete parks offer a better ride for skateboards, scooters and roller blades.

The group is holding a meeting tonight to discuss how to pursue the project.

The meeting is at 7:30 outside Studio Blu Photography on 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls.