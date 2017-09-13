Trump Says He Backs New GOP Health Care Effort

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he supports a new effort by two Republican senators to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

Trump says in a statement Wednesday that “inaction is not an option.” He applauds Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy for “continuing to work toward a solution.”

Their legislation would do away with many of the subsidies and mandates of the 2010 law. It would provide block grants to states to help individuals pay for health coverage.

Previous attempts this year to repeal “Obamacare” have failed, and with attention shifting to a tax overhaul, it’s unclear how much energy the White House will put into the Graham-Cassidy effort.

The White House issued the statement after Graham used a news conference to urge Trump to “pick up the phone” and round up support from governors.

