Wildfire In Wind Cave National Park Grows To 1,000 Acres

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) – Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire that has grown to 1,000 acres at Wind Cave National Park in southwestern South Dakota.

Officials say the fire that started Monday was caused by a lightning strike near the park’s northern border. The Rapid City Journal says grass and timber are fueling the fire in steep, rocky terrain.

The Great Plains Fire Dispatch says the incident commander is concerned about south winds fueling the fire which has not been contained. About 85 firefighters are working the wildfire.