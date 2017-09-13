Wolters Signs with Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Nate Wolters to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Wolters (6-4, 190, South Dakota State) played for Crvena Zvezda in Serbia during the 2016-17 season, where he helped lead his team to the Serbian National Championship. He appeared in 65 games, averaging 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 17.1 minutes.

Originally selected in the second round (38th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft by Washington, Wolters was then traded to Philadelphia and soon after acquired by Milwaukee. The guard has appeared in 79 career NBA games (31 starts) over two seasons with the Bucks and New Orleans. He owns career averages of 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 19.7 minutes. Wolters also played 12 games (eight starts) with the (now) NBA G League’s Grand Rapids Drive in 2014-15, where he averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 31.5 minutes. He has additional international experience playing in Turkey with Besiktas where he averaged 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 21 league games (18 starts).

A native of St. Cloud, Minn., Wolters played four collegiate seasons at South Dakota State (2009-2013) appearing in 128 games (110 starts) and averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 33 minutes of action. He left SDSU as one of four NCAA Division I men’s basketball players in history to complete his career with at least 2,000 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists, and the third player to average 20 points, five assists and five rebounds in two individual seasons since the NCAA started keeping assists as an official stat in 1983-84. Wolters scored in double figures 72 games in a row, and in all but 13 of his 128 games at SDSU. He holds SDSU records for career scoring (2,363), assists (669) and free throws made (648).

The 2017-18 season will mark the first year NBA teams can utilize two-way contracts. Teams will be permitted to carry two such players on their roster in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. Utah’s two-way players will spend time with the team’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, the Salt Lake City Stars, as well as the Jazz, but no more than 45 days in the NBA, not including any time prior to the start of the Stars’ training camp and at the conclusion of the season.